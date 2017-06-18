UK to help Syrian family of London fire victim to come to UK

  • Search form

LONDON: British officials say they are helping the Syrian family of the first officially confirmed victim of the London tower blaze to come to Britain.
The Home Office said late Saturday night it will make arrangements for the family of Mohammad Alhajali to “travel to the UK in these terribly sad circumstances.”
The 23-year-old Alhajali is the only victim of the Grenfell Tower fire to be officially named as the difficult process of identifying human remains continues.
His family said in a statement that Alhajali “came to the UK because he had ambitions and aims for his life and for his family.”
Police say at least 58 people are either confirmed or presumed dead, with the figure likely to rise in coming days.
Other victims have been named by their families.
