France begins voting in second round of parliamentary election

PARIS: Voting stations opened in France on Sunday for the second round of parliamentary elections, with opinion polls indicating President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Republic on the Move party likely to win a massive majority in the lower house.
Turnout could fall to a record low, in a sign of voter fatigue after seven months of roller-coaster campaigning and voting, and of disillusionment with politics that could complicate Macron’s reform drive.
