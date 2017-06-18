Petromin takes key distributors to London

Petromin, a leading company in lubricants manufacturing and distribution, automotive services and integrated fuel retail stations in Saudi Arabia, recently conducted its annual trip for key distributors. The program included visiting various touristic and archaeological sites in London.

The annual trip for key distributors comes in line with Petromin’s leading role and keenness to have direct communication channels with its distributors, the company said.

Samir Abdel Aziz Fakeeh, executive vice president of domestic sales, said Petromin’s meeting with key distributors is an opportunity to intensify the business relationship that serves the interests of both parties and to seek real expansion opportunities and presence of Petromin products in various regions of the Kingdom.

It is also an opportunity to share distributors’ outlooks, identify their propositions that contribute to the marketing of Petromin products, update them on the latest market challenges and express appreciation for their achievements during the past year.

Petromin CEO Samir Nawar said: “I am delighted to be with Petromin’s key distributors during this annual trip that enables us to remain in constant contact with our distributors, who we consider our partners in success.”

“I want to thank our distributors for the positive results they have achieved and encourage them to continue their achievements. Meanwhile, I do assure them that Petromin will always keep supporting them with its distinguished products that meet the needs and requirements of customers and will continuously maintain the high quality of the products and develop them using the latest technology,” he added.

Distributors thanked Petromin for regularly sponsoring relationship-building annual trips. They said such social programs and meetings strengthen Petromin’s relationship with its partners.

