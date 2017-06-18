Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh announces Eid deals

Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at the Kingdom Centre has announced exciting offers for Eid.

The hotel is offering its renowned Eid brunch, a festive gathering for all members of the family, where they can enjoy good food and great company. For this special occasion, Executive Chef Ahmed Fawzy and the culinary team will prepare their finest creations to be displayed across three restaurants — Elements, Lobby Lounge and Rosso.

The Eid brunch includes a vast assortment of different grills including seafood and meats that are all carefully prepared. A wide variety of sweets and desserts — from freshly baked cakes and chocolate fondant to oriental Middle Eastern sweets, ice-cream with sorbet and soufflé — are on offer.

The hotel will also be presenting special breakfast and dinner feasts for the first four days of Eid. This will include a festive dinner on the first night, seafood buffet on the second and third night, and an international dinner buffet on the fourth night.

Special activities for the younger ones such as Xbox games, face painting, coloring books, special gifts and giveaways have been arranged in the children’s corner.

Rolf Lippuner, general manager, said: “Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh has enhanced its Eid and summer offerings by providing all that is new and festive. We aim to facilitate a memorable experience during the holiday period for our guests to enjoy quality time with friends and family.”

Guests can also enjoy a stay in one of the hotel’s rooms or suites available at special rates during this period. The hotel’s summer room offers have been enhanced with a variety of added benefits. These include, but are not limited to, complimentary valet parking service, upgrade on spa treatments from 60 to 90 minutes, and 20 percent discount on dinner at Rosso restaurant.

Lipunner added: “The enjoyment of every member of the family is guaranteed with the highest standards of service and luxury, ensuring complete well-being for our guests, which does not exist in any other place in the capital.”

