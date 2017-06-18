Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets opens 24th branch in Egypt

Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets recently opened its 24th Egyptian branch in Cairo.

CEO Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Othaim said the addition of new branches is in line with the company’s strategic direction to increase its presence in the Egyptian market. “It will enable the company to offer its services to a wider range of customers,” he added.

The new store, located in El Matareya and spread across an area of 700-square meters, offers a wide variety of grocery items including, fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese and bakery items.

A number of products were on sale during the opening of the store.

Al-Othaim Market’s loyal customers holding “Iktissab Card” can enjoy special deals designed specifically for them. It can be subscribed to at various points of sales as well as online through the company’s website and app. The program has weekly offers and discounts.

