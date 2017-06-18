Paris Gallery opens new store in Riyadh’s Al-Hamra Mall

Paris Gallery, a leading luxury retailer in the region, has opened its new store in Al-Hamra Mall. The opening ceremony was attended by Yaqoub Al-Sharif Al-Hashemi, executive director of Sara Group, and other guests including senior officials and diplomats led by Prince Mohammed bin Faisal, French Ambassador François Gouyette, Deputy Ambassador Doctor RoselaRosi, and Charge d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy Ahmad Al-Tanayji.

Paris Gallery has been catering to the needs of customers in Saudi Arabia with distinctive merchandise and customer service. The launch of the new outlet reinforces the retailer’s strategic expansion plans in the region. Located in Al-Hamra Mall in Riyadh, the store spreads over 1,000-square meters and houses a vast array of international luxury brands of watches, perfumes, cosmetics, eyewear, accessories and leather goods. The retailer’s retail concepts, service standards and traditional Arabic hospitality make it stand out as a shopping and gifting destination in the Middle East.

“We are glad to announce the opening of another store in Saudi Arabia. With Paris Gallery’s solid reputation and expertise in luxury retail and customer service, we will deliver a unique experience to the visitors of Al-Hamra Mall. We look forward to accelerated growth through our on-going focus on luxury and service,” said Al-Hashemi.

Paris Gallery is known for its quality products, in-store ambiance, well-trained staff and its signature Arabic hospitality. It has more than 14 luxury specialty stores located in prime retail areas across the Kingdom, each outlet offering a premium assortment of over 650 international brands.

