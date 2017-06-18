Landmark Group launches ‘Happiness Movement’

Landmark Group, a retail and hospitality company, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind “Happiness Movement” impacting over 40,000 employees across all GCC countries, aiming to become the region’s happiest workplace.

The Landmark Happiness Movement aims to reinforce values such as passion, speed, simplicity, innovation, ownership and entrepreneurship, which form the core foundation of the group’s philosophy.

The campaign has a visual identity and an anthem, which have been welcomed by employees across the group’s warehouses, stores and offices.

Nisha Jagtiani, executive director and chief happiness officer said: “The retail business is changing very fast, whether it is from online to brick and mortar, or an evolution to the retail shopping experience or expectations of the customers. In this dynamic, fast changing retail environment, we strongly believe that the value system that Landmark Group was built on — of innovation, entrepreneurship, ownership and passion — are the values that would help us succeed. Through the Landmark Happiness Movement, we aim to bring a positive change by empowering our people, and instilling the values of ownership, pride and belongingness within them.”

She added: “Landmark Group has always been a great place to work in. We have grown because we have been able to nurture talent and recognize potential. Through the Landmark Happiness Movement, we aim to go one-step further. We are creating an environment where our people are the consistent drivers of happiness and positivity, across the group, driving connectivity and togetherness across warehouse and retail.”

The Happiness Movement was rolled-out to employees through a three-day celebration across the group’s retail outlets, warehouses and offices, simultaneously engaging all 40,000 employees, irrespective of the country where they are based or the tasks they perform. Leaders from Landmark Group also visited and interacted with employees from across the group’s network of retail and hospitality outlets.

Landmark Group was the exclusive retail partner for the Global Happiness Dialogue at this year’s World Government Summit (2017). The discussions at the summit’s first Happiness Dialogue Day cemented the group’s intention to create a region-wide Happiness Movement.

