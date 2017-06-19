5 emergency medical centers to be set up on Riyadh-Rayen-Bisha Road

RIYADH: In the wake of rising road accidents, five emergency medical centers will be set up on the Riyadh-Rayen-Bisha Road, Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal Bin Bandar announced here on Saturday.

The agreement was signed at Al-Hakam Palace in Riyadh between President of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Qassim, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Shakreen Endowments Sheikh Malhi bin Salama bin Saeedan in the presence of Prince Faisal.

Al-Qassim recalled that last year, there were 1,000 road accidents on this highway, which included 100 deaths. He added the rate of accidents had increased by 10 percent over the previous year.

He said that the five centers will strengthen the emergency medical services and reduce the proportion of deaths due to traffic accidents by reducing the time it takes to transport victims to treatment

According to the agreement, the new project will include the construction and equipping of five emergency centers in places such as Al-Qudiyah, Madhale, Al-Rayn, Al-Daimi and Asilah. Al-Shakreen Endowments will fund the project.

Bin Saeedan thanked Prince Faisal for his support and sponsorship of the initiative, stressing that the Shakreen Endowment is keen to strengthen its partnership with government sectors in its charitable projects.

“The initiative is the beginning of a series of joint initiatives that match the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to promote public and private service to the homeland and society,” he added.

Al-Qassim described the initiative as a “model” for joint cooperation in charitable and humanitarian fields.

