Saudi Arabia

OIC prepares for foreign ministers’ council meeting

ARAB NEWS |
JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will convene the 44th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) to be hosted in the Cote d’Ivoire capital, Abidjan, on July 10-11, 2017.
The 44th CFM will be held under the theme “The Role of Youth, Peace and Development in a World in Solidarity.” Prominent issues topping the agenda include countering terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia, and the latest developments on the regional and international scenes, particularly the Palestinian question and the situations in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Afghanistan.
The council will also discuss the humanitarian situation in a number of countries, particularly Somalia, Nigeria, and countries of the Lake Chad Basin, as well as the humanitarian and political situation in the Central African Republic.
The foreign ministers will also deliberate on the situation of Muslim communities in non-OIC member states, particularly the Rohingya in Myanmar and Muslims in the Philippines and Thailand.
There will be meetings of the OIC contact groups on Muslims in Europe, which will be held on the sidelines of the conference.
The session will also discuss the latest developments in the economic, cultural and social, and media fields, in addition to the domains of youth and women, science and technology, as well as the ongoing efforts to implement OIC-2025, a 10-year program of action.
