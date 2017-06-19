  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 24 sec ago

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Saudi youths prove themselves in hospitality sector: SCTH

Fouzia Khan |
SCTH President Prince Sultan bin Salman
JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) said in a statement that Saudi youths have proved their distinction and superiority in tourism professions, especially in the hospitality sector.
Director General of the National Center for Tourism Human Resources Development, ‘Takamul’ Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Nashmi, said that Saudi youths, given the opportunity can prove their talent.
Two Saudi chefs won the International Culinary Arts Competition recently held in Istanbul and two became members of the World Islamic Culinary Society (WICS), founded by the chefs and culinary associations of 18 Islamic countries.
WICS announced the winners of the culinary contest between 18 countries, headed by Gokhan Tufan, head of the Culinary and Pastry Association of Turkey. Saudi trainee chef Ahmed Al-Zahrani was awarded first prize for the best food and beverage project, and trainee Ali Al-Aamri, also from the Kingdom, was awarded top prize for the best healthy dish in the Mediterranean Basin.
The Saudi Higher Institute of Tourism and Hospitality was honored by the European Hospitality Union.
Chef Hani Mohamed M. Zain and Chef Sultan Al-Sahli became national members of WICS from Saudi Arabia.
JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) said in a statement that Saudi youths have proved their distinction and superiority in tourism professions, especially in the hospitality sector.
Director General of the National Center for Tourism Human Resources Development, ‘Takamul’ Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Nashmi, said that Saudi youths, given the opportunity can prove their talent.
Two Saudi chefs won the International Culinary Arts Competition recently held in Istanbul and two became members of the World Islamic Culinary Society (WICS), founded by the chefs and culinary associations of 18 Islamic countries.
WICS announced the winners of the culinary contest between 18 countries, headed by Gokhan Tufan, head of the Culinary and Pastry Association of Turkey. Saudi trainee chef Ahmed Al-Zahrani was awarded first prize for the best food and beverage project, and trainee Ali Al-Aamri, also from the Kingdom, was awarded top prize for the best healthy dish in the Mediterranean Basin.
The Saudi Higher Institute of Tourism and Hospitality was honored by the European Hospitality Union.
Chef Hani Mohamed M. Zain and Chef Sultan Al-Sahli became national members of WICS from Saudi Arabia.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi navy has foiled terror attack on offshore oilfield — SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Royal Navy has thwarted an attempted terrorist attack on a major offshore...

Public Prosecution decree reflects king’s keenness to promote values of justice: Experts

RIYADH: Officials and legal experts have underscored the importance of changing the name of the...

Saudi navy has foiled terror attack on offshore oilfield — SPA
Public Prosecution decree reflects king’s keenness to promote values of justice: Experts
King Abdullah Port completes construction of central operations room for customs
Saudi youths prove themselves in hospitality sector: SCTH
Eight contracts signed to provide water, sewage services in five regions
OIC prepares for foreign ministers’ council meeting
Latest News
Ongoing
Vehicle rams worshippers leaving London mosque, killing one man; one suspect arrested
1377 views
Passengers suffer severe injuries after China Eastern Airlines flight hits turbulence
426 views
Saudi navy has foiled terror attack on offshore oilfield — SPA
1442 views
Public Prosecution decree reflects king’s keenness to promote values of justice: Experts
376 views
King Abdullah Port completes construction of central operations room for customs
202 views
Saudi youths prove themselves in hospitality sector: SCTH
119 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR