Saudi youths prove themselves in hospitality sector: SCTH

JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) said in a statement that Saudi youths have proved their distinction and superiority in tourism professions, especially in the hospitality sector.

Director General of the National Center for Tourism Human Resources Development, ‘Takamul’ Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Nashmi, said that Saudi youths, given the opportunity can prove their talent.

Two Saudi chefs won the International Culinary Arts Competition recently held in Istanbul and two became members of the World Islamic Culinary Society (WICS), founded by the chefs and culinary associations of 18 Islamic countries.

WICS announced the winners of the culinary contest between 18 countries, headed by Gokhan Tufan, head of the Culinary and Pastry Association of Turkey. Saudi trainee chef Ahmed Al-Zahrani was awarded first prize for the best food and beverage project, and trainee Ali Al-Aamri, also from the Kingdom, was awarded top prize for the best healthy dish in the Mediterranean Basin.

The Saudi Higher Institute of Tourism and Hospitality was honored by the European Hospitality Union.

Chef Hani Mohamed M. Zain and Chef Sultan Al-Sahli became national members of WICS from Saudi Arabia.

JEDDAH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) said in a statement that Saudi youths have proved their distinction and superiority in tourism professions, especially in the hospitality sector.

Director General of the National Center for Tourism Human Resources Development, ‘Takamul’ Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al-Nashmi, said that Saudi youths, given the opportunity can prove their talent.

Two Saudi chefs won the International Culinary Arts Competition recently held in Istanbul and two became members of the World Islamic Culinary Society (WICS), founded by the chefs and culinary associations of 18 Islamic countries.

WICS announced the winners of the culinary contest between 18 countries, headed by Gokhan Tufan, head of the Culinary and Pastry Association of Turkey. Saudi trainee chef Ahmed Al-Zahrani was awarded first prize for the best food and beverage project, and trainee Ali Al-Aamri, also from the Kingdom, was awarded top prize for the best healthy dish in the Mediterranean Basin.

The Saudi Higher Institute of Tourism and Hospitality was honored by the European Hospitality Union.

Chef Hani Mohamed M. Zain and Chef Sultan Al-Sahli became national members of WICS from Saudi Arabia.