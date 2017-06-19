  • Search form

  Passengers suffer severe injuries after China Eastern Airlines flight hits turbulence

Passengers suffer severe injuries after China Eastern Airlines flight hits turbulence

A China Eastern Airlines plane takes off at an airport in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, in this 2013 file photo. (REUTERS)
SHANGHAI, China: At least 26 people were injured when a China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris to the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming hit turbulence on Sunday, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Passengers onboard flight MU774 suffered injuries such as fractures when strong turbulence caused them to hit the overhead lockers and be hit by falling baggage, Xinhua said late on Sunday. At least four people were in a serious condition, it said.
In a posting on its official Weibo account, China Eastern Airlines said that it had arranged relevant medical services for the flight’s passengers, without confirming details of the injuries. It added that all passengers should fasten safety belts during flights for safety.
“We felt strong turbulence twice and minor turbulence three times. The process lasted about 10 minutes,” Xinhua quoted a passenger surnamed Zhang, as saying.
This was the second incident the airline encountered within the week. On June 11, a China Eastern Airlines flight MU736 bound for Shanghai, had to make an emergency landing and return to Sydney after a hole emerged in one of the aircraft’s engines.
