Middle-East

Expulsion of Qataris from Gulf states comes into effect

Associated Press
A road sign is seen near Abu Samra border crossing to Saudi Arabia, Qatar June 12, 2017. (REUTERS)

DUBAI: The deadline for Qataris to leave neighboring Gulf Arab states has come into effect as the diplomatic standoff persists despite multiple mediation efforts.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on June 5 and announced that Qatari residents would have 14 days to leave. The deadline was Monday.
Officials later clarified there would be exceptions for mixed-nationality families in the Gulf.
Gulf Arab states, outraged by Qatar’s support of Islamists, accuse it of backing terror groups. Qatar says the allegations are politically motivated and that it denounces terrorism.

