  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 5 min 47 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Media
  • Street shootout captured on Facebook Live

Media

Street shootout captured on Facebook Live

Arab News |
Street shooting filmed on Facebook Live (YouTube)

DUBAI: A shootout on a street in the southern US state of South Carolina has been streamed live on Facebook.

Police say the shooting happened near the popular Myrtle Beach at about 12.30 a.m. local time on Monday, when a fight broke out.

The suspect pulled out a gun and started firing randomly into the crowds, wounding seven people.

On the Facebook Live video a man can be heard describing the scene as it developed. When the gunshots are heard, there are screams and people can be seen running away.

The man, who is apparently filming the incident, can be heard telling people to stay away from the area.

Police say a nearby armed security guard witnessed the incident and shot the suspect.

None of the injuries received are believed to have been life threatening, according to reports in the MailOnline.

Various videos showing the incident have been posted, all receiving thousands of views and shares.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A shootout on a street in the southern US state of South Carolina has been streamed live on Facebook.

Police say the shooting happened near the popular Myrtle Beach at about 12.30 a.m. local time on Monday, when a fight broke out.

The suspect pulled out a gun and started firing randomly into the crowds, wounding seven people.

On the Facebook Live video a man can be heard describing the scene as it developed. When the gunshots are heard, there are screams and people can be seen running away.

The man, who is apparently filming the incident, can be heard telling people to stay away from the area.

Police say a nearby armed security guard witnessed the incident and shot the suspect.

None of the injuries received are believed to have been life threatening, according to reports in the MailOnline.

Various videos showing the incident have been posted, all receiving thousands of views and shares.

Tags: Facebook live viral video social media crime gun crime United States

Comments

MORE FROM Media

Street shootout captured on Facebook Live

DUBAI: A shootout on a street in the southern US state of South Carolina has been streamed live...

Google debuts new measures to curb extremist videos on YouTube

DUBAI: Google has announced the introduction of four new measures to curb the spread of...

Street shootout captured on Facebook Live
Google debuts new measures to curb extremist videos on YouTube
Al-Jazeera Twitter account temporarily ‘suspended’
Australian reporter hit by bullet in the Philippines, tweets photo of ‘lucky’ miss
Twitter unveils new look, which users quickly mock
Fox News drops ‘Fair and Balanced’ slogan
Latest News
Germany avoids blushes in 3-2 victory over Australia
Kyrgios suffers fresh injury blow ahead of Wimbledon
Champions Trophy triumph gets positive spin in Pakistan
Major breakthrough: Brooks Koepka claims US Open title
Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan buys South Africa T20 franchise
Canada’s Brooke Henderson wins Meijer LPGA Classic
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR