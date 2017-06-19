Street shootout captured on Facebook Live

DUBAI: A shootout on a street in the southern US state of South Carolina has been streamed live on Facebook.



Police say the shooting happened near the popular Myrtle Beach at about 12.30 a.m. local time on Monday, when a fight broke out.



The suspect pulled out a gun and started firing randomly into the crowds, wounding seven people.



On the Facebook Live video a man can be heard describing the scene as it developed. When the gunshots are heard, there are screams and people can be seen running away.



The man, who is apparently filming the incident, can be heard telling people to stay away from the area.



Police say a nearby armed security guard witnessed the incident and shot the suspect.



None of the injuries received are believed to have been life threatening, according to reports in the MailOnline.



Various videos showing the incident have been posted, all receiving thousands of views and shares.

