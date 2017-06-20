Saudi campaign distributes iftar meals to displaced Syrians

AMMAN: The Saudi National Campaign to Support Syrian Refugees continues distributing iftar meals to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Turkey, and to the displaced in Syria, Saudi Press Agency said.

Some 40,000 Syrians benefited from these Saudi efforts at its stations in Syria and Antakia, Turkey, within its program during the holy month of Ramadan, the agency said. In this context, Director of the Saudi National Campaign Office in Turkey Khalid Al-Salama said the office has been distributing iftar meals since the beginning of Ramadan for Syrian refugees in Turkey and those displaced people within Syria.

Regional Director of the Saudi National Campaign Dr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Samhan said the relief efforts undertaken during the holy month of Ramadan stem from their belief in providing the requirements of a decent life for Syrian families.

Iftar baskets have been distributed to 3,509 Syrian families in different parts of Lebanon. Director of the Saudi National Campaign Office in Lebanon Walid Al-Jalal said they are still providing relief services for Syrian refugees to alleviate their sufferings in these harsh conditions.

