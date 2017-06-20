Free suhoor meals for thousands of pilgrims in Makkah

RIYADH: On a directive from Makkah Governor and Adviser to King Salman Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, thousands of Umrah pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Makkah are being given free suhoor meals during the last days of Ramadan.

The prince has made this arrangement since the interval between Qiyamul Layl and Fajr prayers is too short for pilgrims to go out for their suhoor meals.

The governor’s directive is being implemented under the supervision of the Watering and Irrigation Committee in the governorate, in cooperation with various licensed charity societies.

The meals are distributed at sites around the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, as well as at bus stands.

Rizmi Reyal, a pilgrim who had come from Colombo, told Arab News from Makkah that this is an excellent service rendered by Prince Khaled for the pilgrims. “The crowd is so heavy that pilgrims cannot go out for their sahoor and come back for Fajr in time,” he explained.

Oowise, a woman pilgrim who is now staying in Makkah, said that foreign pilgrims appreciate this service which is very convenient as they can continue their prayers at the holy mosque without having to go out in search of food. “Almighty Allah should bless the Saudi government, its rulers and people for the magnanimity shown toward the Islamic Ummah who come to the holy mosque from all parts of the world,” she added.