  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • UN council urges Eritrea and Djibouti to end border dispute

World

UN council urges Eritrea and Djibouti to end border dispute

EDITH M. LEDERER | AP |
The national flags of Djibouti, left, and Eritrea.
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council urged Eritrea and Djibouti on Monday to resolve their border dispute peacefully following the withdrawal of peacekeeping troops from Qatar.
Djibouti accused Eritrean troops of occupying the Dumeira mountain area shortly after 450 Qatari peacekeepers left last week and lodged a formal complaint with the African Union. Qatar, which is caught up in its own diplomatic clash with other Arab nations, had mediated a territorial dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea.
The Security Council said in a statement after a briefing by Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Taye-Brook Zerihoun that it welcomed the African Union’s intention to deploy a fact-finding mission to the Djibouti border.
Council member said they look forward to coordinating with the AU “to maintain an atmosphere of calm and restraint.”
The Security Council said it would also welcome “the consideration of future confidence-building measures” and will continue to follow the situation closely.
The Qatari forces had been deployed on the Djibouti-Eritrean border for seven years to monitor the implementation of a cease-fire agreement signed in Qatar in June 2010 and to pursue a negotiated political settlement.
In a statement sent Saturday to The Associated Press, Eritrea’s information ministry said the Horn of Africa nation has not received any explanation from Qatar on its “hasty” withdrawal, which it said occurred “against the backdrop of a turbulent climate.”
Eritrea’s top diplomat to the African Union, Araia Desta, said the country has not cut ties with Qatar. Eritrea has also said it doesn’t want a confrontation with Djibouti.
The rebel Red Sea Afar Democratic Organization, known as RSADO, which opposes the Eritrea government, called on the international community to prevent a new border conflict between Djibouti and Eritrea.
But the group said in a statement that “for the border-straddling Afar people” the greatest threat is the continuation “of the last 26 years oppressive regime rule” of Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki.
UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council urged Eritrea and Djibouti on Monday to resolve their border dispute peacefully following the withdrawal of peacekeeping troops from Qatar.
Djibouti accused Eritrean troops of occupying the Dumeira mountain area shortly after 450 Qatari peacekeepers left last week and lodged a formal complaint with the African Union. Qatar, which is caught up in its own diplomatic clash with other Arab nations, had mediated a territorial dispute between Djibouti and Eritrea.
The Security Council said in a statement after a briefing by Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Taye-Brook Zerihoun that it welcomed the African Union’s intention to deploy a fact-finding mission to the Djibouti border.
Council member said they look forward to coordinating with the AU “to maintain an atmosphere of calm and restraint.”
The Security Council said it would also welcome “the consideration of future confidence-building measures” and will continue to follow the situation closely.
The Qatari forces had been deployed on the Djibouti-Eritrean border for seven years to monitor the implementation of a cease-fire agreement signed in Qatar in June 2010 and to pursue a negotiated political settlement.
In a statement sent Saturday to The Associated Press, Eritrea’s information ministry said the Horn of Africa nation has not received any explanation from Qatar on its “hasty” withdrawal, which it said occurred “against the backdrop of a turbulent climate.”
Eritrea’s top diplomat to the African Union, Araia Desta, said the country has not cut ties with Qatar. Eritrea has also said it doesn’t want a confrontation with Djibouti.
The rebel Red Sea Afar Democratic Organization, known as RSADO, which opposes the Eritrea government, called on the international community to prevent a new border conflict between Djibouti and Eritrea.
But the group said in a statement that “for the border-straddling Afar people” the greatest threat is the continuation “of the last 26 years oppressive regime rule” of Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki.

Comments

MORE FROM World

UN council urges Eritrea and Djibouti to end border dispute

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council urged Eritrea and Djibouti on Monday to resolve their...

Canceled flights, burning door handles: Heat hits southwest US

PHOENIX: Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and doctors urged people to be careful around...

UN council urges Eritrea and Djibouti to end border dispute
Canceled flights, burning door handles: Heat hits southwest US
US condemns London attack, but no word from Trump
Muslims targeted by violence in wake of Daesh-claimed attacks
Canadian man found guilty of trying to join Daesh
Car rams police vehicle on famed Paris avenue; attacker dies
Latest News
UN council urges Eritrea and Djibouti to end border dispute
115 views
Canceled flights, burning door handles: Heat hits southwest US
830 views
US defusing Syria tensions with livid Russia
1035 views
KSA: 3 Iran Revolutionary Guards captured from boat carrying explosives
4099 views
‘Sinful’ Zumba — aerobic exercise to music — banned in Iran
211 views
Russia warns US after downing of Syrian jet
2911 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR