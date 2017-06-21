  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

With 3 more days to go for Ramadan, Umrah package price soars

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
A Civil Defense member assists a pilgrim on his way to perform Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (SPA file photo)
RIYADH: During the penultimate week of Ramadan, Umrah travel operators in the capital have increased their Umrah package from SR250 ($66.67) to SR300 from its pre-season price of SR80.
A leading hotelier in Makkah told Arab News that hotels are nearing 100 percent occupancy at the end of the holy month.
Domestic pilgrims have taken up 95 percent of Makkah central zone hotel reservations made, then canceled, by Qatari and international pilgrims, Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry member Saad Al-Qurashi was quoted as saying by Okaz newspaper. He said the number of Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan increased this year, reaching 300,000.
He said more than 85 percent of hotel rooms in the central zone around the Grand Mosque are occupied. “Makkah hotels are capable of accommodating the increasing numbers of visitors… the number of pilgrims is expected to reach 15 million, and it is planned to accommodate 30 million pilgrims and Umrah performers by 2030.”
This year, the peak season coincides with the summer holidays. A large number of vacationers, including Saudis, are expected to participate in the pilgrimage this year.
Meanwhile, hospital and health facilities in Makkah have treated 50,000 emergency cases during the first three weeks of the holy month. The Makkah Health Affairs General Directorate said the number of cases admitted to Makkah hospitals numbered more than 5,000 since the beginning of Ramadan. Besides hospital cases, more than 27,000 patients were seen at clinics, and more than 600 babies were delivered.
