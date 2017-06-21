  • Search form

Summit to help HR, IT depts. with solutions to modern challenges

RASHID HASSAN |
RIYADH: Riyadh will host the inaugural HR-Tech Saudi Summit, where leading decision-makers in the fields will gather to discuss the next generation of challenges and new frameworks proposed under Vision 2030.
Unveiling the plans for this first-of-its-kind event, organizer QnA International on Tuesday said that the two-day summit, opening on Nov. 20, will discuss smart human resources concepts that organizations can leverage, including integrated human capital management; the Saas delivery model; software licensing and delivery models, in which software is licensed on a subscription basis; employee engagement; and traditional technology processes like learning and performance management.
Government bodies, large private organizations and international solution providers will come together to redefine the future of work, as the summit will discuss smart concepts including cloud vs. on-premise solutions, the Saas delivery model.
Commenting on the summit, Sidh N.C, director of QnA International, said: “The debut of the HR-Tech Summit comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is moving fast toward digitization; hence, it is uniquely placed to welcome the collaboration between HR and IT capabilities.”
“The summit is the first of its kind in the Kingdom to address the technological revolution underway in the workplace, and debate how best to harness its capacity for the success of business in the public, private and government sectors.”
In line with Vision 2030, the Kingdom has pledged to increase investments in technology in order to continue leading the digital transformation of the region.
Under the King Salman Program for Human Capital Development, 500,000 government employees will receive up-skill training by 2020.
All ministries and government institutions will be required to adopt best practices in human capital development, and other organizations will be tasked with enhancing engagement and the employee experience.
With discussion focusing on the latest HR technology trends and innovations, the upcoming summit will help leaders from the HR and IT departments effectively collaborate on solutions to modern human challenges.
MOST POPULAR