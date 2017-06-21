Riyadh municipality lines up events for Eid holidays

RIYADH: Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in the capital will witness an impressive lineup of cultural and entertainment activities for this year’s festivities, with Riyadh municipality announcing family-oriented events for the holiday period.

“Riyadh municipality has prepared 160 cultural, entertainment and sports events for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which will be distributed in over 30 locations covering all parts of the city,” Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, mayor of Riyadh, said.

The festivities include events catering to different age groups. Al-Sultan stressed the eagerness of Riyadh municipality to implement directives in providing leisure programs and locations to host Eid functions for residents and those coming from other regions to celebrate.

He said events at certain locations are reserved for women and children under the supervision of women cadres.

Moreover, there are programs prepared for persons with special needs, the mayor said, adding these events also include humanitarian programs like visits to patients in hospitals by a number of artists, sportsmen and public figures, as well as a show of solidarity for soldiers serving the country in border areas.

