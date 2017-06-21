  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi-Ukrainian Antonov aircraft participates in Paris Air Show

ARAB NEWS
Saudi-Ukrainian Antonov AN-132 successfully debuts at Paris Air Show. (SPA)
JEDDAH: The Paris Air Show 2017 kicked off Tuesday with the Saudi-Ukrainian Antonov AN-132 on display for the first time since its manufacturing debut.
Taqnia Aeronautics Co. and the Antonov Co. are exhibiting the Antonov AN-132 at the air show, which has attracted the attention of various military forces. It is considered an important step in internationally marketing this aircraft.
“This is the first participation of the Kingdom in such an event… showing a Saudi-Ukrainian plane under the command of Saudi and Ukrainian pilots,” said retired Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Ayyash, director of aircraft management at Taqnia Aeronautics Co.
The craft can ascend to 28,000 feet with a load of up to 9.2 tons, and can fly more than 4,500 kilometers.
It uses twin Pratt & Whitney A-150 engines and an advanced electronic system.
Taqnia Aeronautics and Antonov have been visited by a high-level delegation from the Saudi Royal Air Force led by the commander of Prince Sultan Air Force Base, Air Vice Marshal Abdullah Al-Shamrani.
The air show expects more than 200,000 visitors, and will last until June 25.
