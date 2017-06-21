  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s senior clerics welcome choice of new crown prince

Newly appointed Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman. (Twitter)

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars has welcomed King Salman’s choice of Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince on Wednesday.
The highest religious body pledged allegiance to the newly appointed Crown Prince in a series of tweets hailing the leadership’s wise choice.
King Salman appointed his son Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be next in line for the throne, replacing his cousin Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.
Mohammed bin Salman had been appointed to his new position after being chosen by 31 out of 34 members of the Allegiance Council.

