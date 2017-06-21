  • Search form

Man jailed after posting photo of him dangling baby from window on Facebook

Arab News |
Baby dangled from 15th floor apartment window (Facebook)
DUBAI: A man who posted a photo on Facebook of himself apparently dangling a baby from a 15th floor apartment window, with the demand “1,000 likes or I will drop him,” has been jailed in Algeria.

In the shocking image the man can be seen gripping on to the child’s clothing as he dangles the child out of the high-rise building.

Police arrested the man and charged him with endangering the baby’s safety, after social media users called for action to be taken against him.

The man, who has not been named, claimed the photo had been altered and that he had not placed the baby at risk. He went on to claim in court that he had “just been playing a game.”

He said: “The picture was taken in a balcony with protective barriers. These were removed (from the photo).”

The judge dismissed the man’s claims, stating that the man had clearly placed the child in danger, and jailed him for two years.

