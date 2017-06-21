  • Search form

Middle-East

Egypt sends fuel to power-starved Gaza, undercuts Abbas

Associated Press |
Egypt delivers fuel to ease Gaza electricity crisis.(AFP)
GAZA CITY: Officials say Egypt has begun trucking 1 million liters of cheap diesel fuel to Gaza’s power plant, in a rare delivery meant to ease a crippling electricity crisis in the Hamas-ruled enclave.
Wednesday’s shipment appears to undercut Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has stepped up financial pressure on Gaza to force the militant Hamas to cede ground there. Hamas seized Gaza in 2007.
The power plant stopped operating in April after Hamas could no longer afford to buy heavily taxed fuel from Abbas’ West Bank-based government. Gazans were left with four hours of electricity a day.
Abbas also asked Israel to reduce the electricity it sends to Gaza, covering about one-third of the territory’s needs. This electricity, paid for by the Abbas government, has been reduced by one-fourth since Monday.
Comments

