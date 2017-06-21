  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 58 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

US existing home sales unexpectedly rise in May

Reuters |
The number of homes on the market rose 2.1 percent but supply was down 8.4 percent from a year ago. (Reuters)
WASHINGTON: US home resales unexpectedly rose in May to the third-highest monthly level in a decade and a chronic inventory shortage pushed the median home price to an all-time high.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday existing home sales increased 1.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.62 million units last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales declining 0.5 percent to a rate of 5.55 million units. Sales were up 2.7 percent from May 2016.
The number of homes on the market rose 2.1 percent but supply was down 8.4 percent from a year ago. Housing inventory has dropped for 24 straight months on a year-on-year basis.
The median house price increased to an all-time high of $252,800, a 5.8 percent jump from one year ago, reflecting the dearth of properties on the market.
“We have a housing shortage, we may even use the term housing crisis in some markets,” NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said.
House price gains have also been helped by an unemployment rate that is at a 16-year low. Mortgage rates also remain favorable by historical standards.
At the current sales rate, it would take 4.2 months to clear inventory, down from 4.7 months one year ago. The median number of days homes were on the market in May was 27, the shortest time frame since NAR began tracking data in 2011.
Despite a robust demand for housing, the sector has shown some recent signs of strain. US homebuilding fell for a third straight month in May to its lowest level in eight months, the US Commerce Department reported last week.
WASHINGTON: US home resales unexpectedly rose in May to the third-highest monthly level in a decade and a chronic inventory shortage pushed the median home price to an all-time high.
The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday existing home sales increased 1.1 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.62 million units last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales declining 0.5 percent to a rate of 5.55 million units. Sales were up 2.7 percent from May 2016.
The number of homes on the market rose 2.1 percent but supply was down 8.4 percent from a year ago. Housing inventory has dropped for 24 straight months on a year-on-year basis.
The median house price increased to an all-time high of $252,800, a 5.8 percent jump from one year ago, reflecting the dearth of properties on the market.
“We have a housing shortage, we may even use the term housing crisis in some markets,” NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said.
House price gains have also been helped by an unemployment rate that is at a 16-year low. Mortgage rates also remain favorable by historical standards.
At the current sales rate, it would take 4.2 months to clear inventory, down from 4.7 months one year ago. The median number of days homes were on the market in May was 27, the shortest time frame since NAR began tracking data in 2011.
Despite a robust demand for housing, the sector has shown some recent signs of strain. US homebuilding fell for a third straight month in May to its lowest level in eight months, the US Commerce Department reported last week.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

May drops proposed changes to corporate pay rules

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government dropped plans to clamp down on executive...

Norway offers record number of blocks for Arctic oil exploration

OSLO: Norway offered a record number of blocks for oil and gas exploration in the Arctic Barents...

May drops proposed changes to corporate pay rules
Norway offers record number of blocks for Arctic oil exploration
German 30-year yields fall near multi-month lows
Organic Life Est. brings Turkish Caykur Tea to Saudi Arabia
Investcorp tops 2 categories in EMEA Private Equity Awards
Aldar's Reem Central Park project on target
Latest News
Live
Saudi dignitaries pledge allegiance to new crown prince
750 views
Iraqi forces 300 meters away from Mosul mosque
45 views
US-backed Syrian forces close in on Raqqa from south
116 views
Khamenei warns Iraq not to trust US
52 views
Taliban release video showing American, Australian captives
63 views
Israel says would go ‘all-out’ if war breaks out with Lebanon
145 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR