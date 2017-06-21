  • Search form

  • Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirms downing of Iran drone

Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirms downing of Iran drone

A picture released on Sept. 27, 2013 by the official website of Iran's Revolutionary Guards shows a newly Iranian-made drone, "Shahed 129" (Witness 129) being shown in Tehran. ( AFP)
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign ministry has confirmed the country’s air force shot down an unmanned Iranian drone in southwestern Baluchistan province.
The Pakistani Air Force initially declined comment, after reports emerged on Tuesday that one of its jets shot down the drone. But on Wednesday, foreign ministry spokesman, Nafees Zakaria, released a statement on the matter.
He says the drone was downed on Monday as it flew up to 4 kilometers, or 2.5 miles, inside Pakistani territory, in the Panjgur sector close to the Pakistani-Iranian border.
Zakaria says Pakistani authorities have shared the information with Iran about striking down the drone.
Iran has expressed concern over militants operating along the Pakistani border and warned that the country was willing to strike militants inside Pakistan — remarks that drew strong protests from Islamabad.
