Last updated: 24 sec ago

Saudi Arabia

Pakistan PM congratulates new crown prince

Arab News |
Saudi Arabia's new crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) and Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif. (Twitter)

JEDDAH: Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prince Muhammed bin Salman on his appointment as Saudi crown prince.
“I present you, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan as well as on my personal behalf, heartfelt felicitations and warm wises on your appointment” as crown prince, Sharif said in his message to Prince Mohammed.
The prime minister added that he has great confidence in the Kingdom’s prospects under the visionary leadership of the new crown prince.
Sharif said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound together by a common faith, shared values and joint aspirations for the future of the Ummah.
“I am most confident that the bonds that tie us will become stronger, and the love between our people will grow even deeper,” he added.

