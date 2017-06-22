  • Search form

Congratulations pour in from Islamic world over new Saudi crown prince appointment

ARAB NEWS |
Cables of congratulations continue to pour in from across the Islamic world for the appointment of Mohammed bin Salman as Saudi crown prince. (SPA)

RIYADH: Cables of congratulations continue to pour in from across the Islamic world over King Salman’s decision to appoint Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince and deputy prime minister.
Yousef Al-Othaimeen, OIC secretary-general, congratulated King Salman and welcomed his choice to appoint Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), praised King Salman’s “wise” decision. He wished Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman all the best in achieving further progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and the Arab and Islamic nations.
Abdel-Latif Derian, Lebanon’s grand mufti, in a message congratulated King Salman on his “supreme decision to appoint Mohammed bin Salman crown prince… that strengthens Saudi Arabia’s role in serving its people, Islam and world Muslims.” He also sent a letter to the crown prince, congratulating him and wishing him success in his new role.
Walid Jumblatt, leader of Lebanon’s Progressive Socialist Party, congratulated and wished the new crown prince success in his new duties and responsibilities.
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Senior Scholars, the highest religious body in the Kingdom, welcomed King Salman’s choice of Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince. The organization pledged allegiance to Mohammed bin Salman in a series of tweets.
The Council of Pakistani scholars congratulated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over his appointment.
Mohammed Taher Mahmoud Ashrafi, the organization’s head, called the step taken by King Salman and the Allegiance Council “wise” as the new crown prince “is known for his ethics, leadership skills and mature vision translated into Vision 2030.”

