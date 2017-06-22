Saudi royal decree appoints new government officials

MAKKAH: King Salman issued a number of royal decrees on Wednesday, appointing new government officials.

Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Rubaian, deputy minister of Interior, was relieved of his post, and Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Salem took that position at the rank of minister.

Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Rubaian was appointed as adviser at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud, adviser at the Royal Court, was relieved of his post and appointed as undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior at the rank of minister.

Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud was appointed as the Kingdom’s ambassador to Italy at the rank of minister.

Prince Bandar bin Khalid bin Faisal was appointed as adviser at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd was appointed as adviser at the Royal Court at the rank of minister.

Prince Bandar bin Faisal bin Bandar was appointed as assistant to the chief of General Intelligence at the excellent rank.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan was appointed as the Kingdom’s ambassador to Germany at the excellent rank.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal was appointed as deputy chairman of the board of directors of General Authority of Sports at the excellent rank.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd bin Turki was appointed as deputy governor of Al-Jouf region at the excellent rank.

Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan was appointed as adviser at the Royal Court at the excellent rank.

Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sudairi was appointed as adviser at the Royal Court at the excellent rank.