World leaders laud Saudi king’s decision to elevate Mohammed bin Salman

RIYADH: World leaders have sent their congratulations to King Salman and newly appointed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The newly announced Crown Prince Mohammed, who also serves as defense minister and oversees a vast economic portfolio, had previously been second in line to the throne.



BRITAIN: Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I am pleased to welcome the appointment of Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the crown prince and deputy prime minister of Saudi Arabia... Britain remains a firm supporter of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious reform agenda Vision 2030... I look forward to working with (Crown) Prince Mohammed bin Salman to deepen our close bilateral ties in the years ahead, building on the constructive meetings we had in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.”



ITALY: In a letter congratulating Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said: “This choice is a recognition of the great effort you have made throughout the years to enhance the importance and centrality of your country’s role in achieving delicate balances for the region. I am confident that you will show more ability to guide the process of development and transformation in the Kingdom through a better understanding of the ambitions and aspirations of the Saudi people.”



EGYPT: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi congratulated the new crown prince who expressed his thanks to El-Sisi, wishing the president and people of Egypt further progress and prosperity.



UAE: President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan sent congratulatory messages to the new crown prince.

KUWAIT: Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to King Salman over the elevation of Mohammed bin Salman to the position of crown prince.



QATAR: Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “wishing him success... for the good of the Kingdom under the wise leadership of King Salman ... and for more progress for brotherly relations between the two countries.”



YEMEN: President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, in his congratulatory cable, wished the new crown prince all the best in serving his country and achieving further progress and prosperity.



BAHRAIN: King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa congratulated King Salman on the appointment of Mohammed bin Salman as the crown prince and deputy premier. King Hamad sent a congratulatory cable to the new crown prince, wishing him success. Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa also sent similar cables to King Salman and the new crown prince.



OMAN: Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said congratulated Mohammed bin Salman over his elevation.



JORDAN: King Abdallah congratulated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and wished him success in serving his country under the leadership of King Salman.



TUNISIA: President Beji Caid Essebsi, in his congratulatory message to the new crown prince, voiced a desire to see relations further strengthened in the interests of the two countries.

PALESTINE: President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated King Salman for choosing Mohammed bin Salman as his new crown prince.



LEBANON: Prime Minister Saad Hariri congratulated the king over the elevation of Mohammed bin Salman as the crown prince.



PAKISTAN: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his appointment. He said he has great confidence in the Kingdom’s prospects under the leadership of the new crown prince. Sharif said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound together by a common faith, shared values and joint aspirations for the future of the Ummah.



DJIBOUTI: President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti congratulated King Salman for appointing Mohammed bin Salman as the Kingdom’s new crown prince.