  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 4 min 5 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Maduro promotes military in shake-up of Cabinet in Venezuela

World

Maduro promotes military in shake-up of Cabinet in Venezuela

Associated Press |
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. (Miraflores Palacet via Reuters)
CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is promoting several members of the military as he reshuffles his Cabinet to allow top officials to run for seats in a special assembly to rewrite the constitution.
As part of the shake-up announced Wednesday night, three army generals were given key posts.
They include Gen. Antonio Benavides, who had been heading the national guard, accused of abuses during the crackdown on anti-government protests that have left at least 70 dead and hundreds injured. Benavides will now head a new agency created by Maduro to oversee the capital.
Maduro says Venezuela’s current ambassador to the Organization of American States Samuel Moncada will take over as foreign minister from Delcy Rodriguez. Rodriguez is among a handful of trusted aides competing in next month’s controversial election.
CARACAS, Venezuela: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is promoting several members of the military as he reshuffles his Cabinet to allow top officials to run for seats in a special assembly to rewrite the constitution.
As part of the shake-up announced Wednesday night, three army generals were given key posts.
They include Gen. Antonio Benavides, who had been heading the national guard, accused of abuses during the crackdown on anti-government protests that have left at least 70 dead and hundreds injured. Benavides will now head a new agency created by Maduro to oversee the capital.
Maduro says Venezuela’s current ambassador to the Organization of American States Samuel Moncada will take over as foreign minister from Delcy Rodriguez. Rodriguez is among a handful of trusted aides competing in next month’s controversial election.

Comments

MORE FROM World

China needs patience to fight costly war against soil pollution -govt

BEIJING: China must show patience in its “long war” against widespread soil pollution, the...

EU leaders to weigh terrorism, defense ties, migration

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders are gathering to weigh measures to tackle terrorism, closer...

China needs patience to fight costly war against soil pollution -govt
EU leaders to weigh terrorism, defense ties, migration
Indian troops kills 3 rebels, protester in disputed Kashmir
Gunmen open fire inside Afghan mosque, killing 2 officials
4 detained in raids linked to Belgian rail station attack
UN says world population will reach 9.8 billion in 2050
Latest News
Police officer injured in London terror attack gifted WWE championship belt
China needs patience to fight costly war against soil pollution -govt
7 views
Funeral, vigil reveal depth of sorrow at Muslim girl’s death
6 views
EU leaders to weigh terrorism, defense ties, migration
6 views
Indian troops kills 3 rebels, protester in disputed Kashmir
5 views
Gunmen open fire inside Afghan mosque, killing 2 officials
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR