WhatsApp video, voice calling service available in the UAE

Arab News |
The unblocking of the services meant that users can now place video and voice calls through WhatsApp. (File photo: Reuters)
DUBAI: The voice and video calling features on social media applications WhatsApp and Facebook were unblocked in the UAE on Wednesday night.
The unblocking of the services meant that users can now place video and voice calls through the apps, either through WiFi connection or using mobile data.
The UAE’s large expat population is expected to benefit from the opening up of the feature, as it allows them to connect to relatives back home without worrying about the costs linked to conventional mobile calls.
However, not all subscribers — which uses voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) technology to allow users to make calls over the worldwide web – have been able to access the service.
The UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), however, clarified that no changes have been made to their policy about communications through Internet protocol.
“Any such applications or services must be in compliance with the UAE’s telecommunication regulations that allow VoIP services to be provided in the country only by licensed telecom operators,” the TRA said in a statement.
The telecoms regulator earlier said that “VoIP services are still a prerogative of the licensed providers who reserve the right to provide such services through their networks. Companies wishing to offer such services must co-ordinate with the licensed telecom providers in the UAE.”
Only telecoms companies licensed to operate in the Emirates, such as Etisalat and du, may offer VoIP service.

