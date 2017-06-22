Nissan aims to strengthen digital footprint in region

Hussein M. Dajani has joined Nissan as general manager, digital marketing, for Africa, the Middle East and India.

He will lead Nissan’s digital and social media strategy in the region, which is becoming ever more significant for Nissan’s global business.

Working with teams in local markets, his role will be to ensure that the company delivers an innovative experience online for customers, matching the innovation in Nissan’s cars.

He will also take the lead on digital and content for Nissan’s regional communication operations, working on strategies to support the company’s business goals.

Hussein said: “I am delighted to be joining Nissan and I am looking forward to further strengthening Nissan’s digital footprint in Africa, the Middle East and India.”

He added: “This region is dynamic and includes some of the fastest-growing, most promising economies in the world. Nissan is committed to offering our customers the best cars and customer service.”

Nissan already has a strong and growing presence with more than 15,000 employees across 87 countries in Africa, the Middle East and India.

Four major regional hubs control Marketing and Sales, and related functions, in the UAE, India, Egypt and South Africa — as well as satellite offices in other key markets including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

There are factories building Nissan cars in India, Egypt, South Africa and Nigeria with a combined annual production capacity of more than half a million units.

Hussein has more than 15 years of experience in marketing and communications.

Previously, he was head of online communities and communications for Virgin Mobile in Qatar and area digital manager for the Middle East and Africa region for Red Bull.

“We are very pleased Hussein has joined our team as he brings to Nissan a wealth of knowledge in the field of digital marketing which has been gained working for some of the most respected brands in the world,” said Peter Clissold, general manager of Marketing for Nissan’s Africa, Middle East and India region.

“His experience will be invaluable in a region where the digital landscape is fast-moving, diverse and among the most sophisticated in the world.”

