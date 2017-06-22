Gulf Advantage Automobiles team hands over free Renault car

Gulf Advantage Automobiles (GAA) has given away the first out of three free 2017 Renault Captur crossover vehicles this Ramadan.

The event took place in the presence of Majdy Hassan Mohammed El-Sayed, senior general manager of sales and marketing and Mohammed Salahuddin Giyasuddin, regional manager at GAA.

GAA has launched one of the biggest campaigns in the Kingdom for Ramadan.

The first 2017 Renault Captur was presented to Mohammed Munir Al-Jizawi from Al-Ahsa, Dammam.

This Captur crossover is one of three vehicles allocated to be won by customers, who test drove any of Renault cars this Ramadan.

Renault has been a success in the Gulf region for the past four years and remains the number one European brand in its class.

Renault is a leading European brand that prides itself on manufacturing cars with versatility, affordability and sustainability.

Similarly, Renault Captur is Renault’s first urban crossover and stands out from the crowd by delivering the best of three different worlds. The expressive styling and driving position of an SUV, the cabin space and modular interior of an MPV and the agility and driving enjoyment of a compact saloon car.

Renault Captur has been a huge success since its arrival to the Saudi market. It is a good option for those wanting small hatchback dimensions and costs, but with a shadow of thrill. It is characterized by endurance, fuel economy and outstanding performance.

There are two more Captur vehicles to be won during Ramadan. GAA encourages everyone to visit their closest showroom in this holy season and test drive any of Renault’s vehicles for the chance to win.

“Test drive and experience the quality of a Renault while at the same time giving yourself a chance to win a brand new Renault,” said a company executive.

