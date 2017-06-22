  • Search form

Corporate News

Mobily employees break fast with orphans across Kingdom

ARAB NEWS |
As part of its corporate social responsibility, Mobily successfully encouraged its employees to break fast with orphans at various charity associations across the Kingdom.
Mohammed Albelwe, EGM corporate communications at Mobily, said: “This initiative was successful in which Mobily employees participated in eating iftar with orphans of orphan care associations across various cities in the Kingdom. These charity groups include, Takaful Charity Association for Orphans’ Care in Madinah, Ikhaa Charity Association for Orphans’ Care in Alkhobar, Aaba Charity Association for Orphans in Abha, and Ensan Association in Riyadh.”
He added: “This initiative is based on the principle of charity in our religion, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, and is in line with the ways (sunnah) of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Mobily believes in its social responsibility and in doing constant volunteer work.”
Mobily stated that the company also involves its staff in social responsibility programs by giving them an opportunity for volunteering and social welfare activities, especially during the holy month.
