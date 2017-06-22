Al-Kabeer Group opens new facility at King Abdullah Economic City

Al-Kabeer Group has opened its new facility in the Industrial Valley of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

The event took place in the presence of Hisham bin Saad Al-Jaddaei, chief executive officer of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

Al-Kabeer Group is a leading frozen food producer in the Kingdom and the region.

The opening of the facility is part of the company’s strategic plan to increase its production capacity.

Ahmad Khan, the group’s general manager, and Rayan Qutub, chief executive officer of the Industrial Valley at the KAEC, also attended the event along with company executives and senior government officials.

Qutub said that Al-Kabeer will be an important and valuable addition to the Economic City.

Fahd Al-Rasheed, group CEO and managing director of KAEC, said: “The opening of Al-Kabeer’s new factory will enrich the Industrial Valley’s value and diversity.”

He added: “We are also working on a number of additional strategic projects such as real estate development and investments in tourism and entertainment industries.”

Ahmad Khan said: “The Al-Kabeer factory at the KAEC is the company’s first in the Kingdom and will be followed by more.”

“We chose this location in the Industrial Valley because of the shipping facilities and distinct public services it offers as well as the different components of the Economic City. Also, the facility’s geographical proximity to Makkah and Madinah will facilitate the company’s efforts to provide different products to pilgrims.”

The new factory has an annual production capacity of 9,000 metric tons. It has state-of-the-art equipment to ensure food safety and quality.

While emphasizing Al-Kabeer Group’s confidence in the Saudi economy, Khan stressed that the company has won the trust of local consumers through its high-quality products.

Al-Kabeer Group was established in the Arab world 40 years ago and has been present in the Saudi frozen food market for 37 years.

