Institute joins hands with GE to boost technical skills of Saudi youth

The Yanbu Technical Institute (YTI) has joined hands with GE Oil and Gas to provide comprehensive training on a wide range of digital industrial solutions that will strengthen the skills of Saudi technical talent for enhanced career prospects in the energy industry.

The partnership with GE Oil and Gas, which will leverage the global expertise of the GE Inspection Academy, will prepare Saudi technical students for the next era in digital industrial applications that are increasingly deployed in the energy sector.

Ed J. Boufarah, vice president of GE Oil and Gas Digital Solutions — Middle East Africa, Turkey and Pakistan, said: “The training and development of Saudi professionals and students has been a top priority for GE Oil & Gas, which complements our long-term presence in the Kingdom of over 80 years.”

Boufarah added: “Today, the digital industrial era has transformed the energy industry, supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote economic and industrial diversification.”

He said: “Through our partnership with the Yanbu Technical Institute, we are nurturing the new generation of technical professionals who are fully equipped to meet the needs of the industry.”

Othman Zakarya Barnawi, managing director of Yanbu Technical Institute, said: “For nearly three decades, we have been building the skills and talents of young Saudi nationals, equipping them for high quality jobs in industry.”

Barnawi said: “With the tremendous potential of digital solutions in industry, we believe that it is imperative for us to train our students in these newest advances in technology.”

Barnawi added: “GE is the pioneer in digital industrial solutions, and our partnership will help us to build a strong talent pool of technical professionals who can contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. This delivers on our mission of providing training that shapes the future of Saudi youth.”

As part of the agreement, GE Oil and Gas will work with the institute to develop a state-of-the-art curriculum of technical courses and instructor capabilities in the field of Non-Destructive Testing.

They will also address local market expertise shortage, such as in asset condition monitoring, industrial instrumentation and control systems.

