Saudi Arabia

Prince Faisal launches creative platform for jewelry trade

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, center, with young entrepreneurs at the launch of a creative platform for the jewelry trade on Wednesday.
RIYADH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Wednesday launched a creative platform for innovation, design and manufacture of jewelry under a program for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
During the launch, the prince said the initiative will support young people, provide them with skills, and help them find business opportunities. He pointed out that SME projects contribute to the economic diversification and sustainable development of the region.
In 2014, Prince Faisal launched a massive program to boost SMEs in the region, as part of a plan to boost the national economy.
Initiatives were launched to support SMEs, including Manufactured in Madinah, Creativity and Production Laboratories, Centers of Comprehensive Services, Madinah Industrial City and Al-Munawara Oasis.
