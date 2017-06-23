  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Hospital opened to serve Grand Mosque visitors

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |
Deputy Makkah Gov. Prince Abdullah Al-Saud and Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah visit the newly opened hospital in Makkah.
MAKKAH: On behalf of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, his deputy Prince Abdullah Al-Saud recently opened a 50-bed emergency hospital in the presence of Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
The hospital is equipped with the latest medical devices, and has a 10-bed intensive care unit, Al-Rabiah said.
Located on the north side of the Grand Mosque, the hospital will serve its visitors.
A Ministry of Health official said the hospital comes within the framework of King Salman’s vision to offer the best services to pilgrims.
Millions of people from the Kingdom and worldwide visit the mosque for Umrah and Haj pilgrimages.
The ministry implements a program every year for Haj and Umrah seasons to attend to the health needs of local and foreign pilgrims.
According to the Makkah Health Affairs General Directorate, hospitals and health facilities in Makkah treated 50,000 emergency cases in the first three weeks of the holy month of Ramadan. Clinics treated 27,000 patients, and 600 babies were delivered.
