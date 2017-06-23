  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 31 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Detroit judge halts deportation of Iraqi Christians

World

Detroit judge halts deportation of Iraqi Christians

COREY WILLIAMS | AP |
Iraqis and supporters rally outside the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
DETROIT: A judge on Thursday temporarily halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians living in the Detroit area who fear torture and possible death if sent back to Iraq.
US District Judge Mark Goldsmith said in a written order that deportation is halted for 14 days while he decides if his court has jurisdiction to hear their plight.
The Justice Department had argued that the detainees, including many who were recently rounded up after decades in the US, must go to immigration court to try to remain in the US, not US District Court. But the American Civil Liberties Union said they might be deported before an immigration judge can consider their requests to stay.
Goldsmith heard arguments Wednesday. He said he needs more time to consider complex legal issues.
Potential physical harm “far outweighs any conceivable interest the government might have in the immediate enforcement of the removal orders before this court can clarify whether it has jurisdiction to grant relief to petitioners on the merits of their claims,” Goldsmith said.
Most of the 114 Iraqis are Chaldean Christians, but some are Shiite Muslims and converts to Christianity. They were arrested on or about June 11 and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said all have criminal convictions.
Iraq recently agreed to accept Iraqi nationals subject to removal from the US.
“The court took a life-saving action by blocking our clients from being immediately sent back to Iraq,” Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said in a release. “They should have a chance to show that their lives are in jeopardy if forced to return.”
Besides the 114 arrested in the Detroit area, 85 other Iraqi nationals were arrested elsewhere in the country, according to ICE. As of April 17, there were 1,444 Iraqi nationals with final orders of removal from the US Eight already have been returned to Iraq.
The detainees include Louis Akrawi, who served more than 20 years in Michigan prisons for second-degree murder. He was accused of arranging a shooting that killed an innocent bystander in 1993.
“He’s 69 years old, he has two artificial knees, and he needs surgery on both eyes. Sending him back to Iraq is unfair,” his son, Victor Akrawi, told The Detroit News.
DETROIT: A judge on Thursday temporarily halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians living in the Detroit area who fear torture and possible death if sent back to Iraq.
US District Judge Mark Goldsmith said in a written order that deportation is halted for 14 days while he decides if his court has jurisdiction to hear their plight.
The Justice Department had argued that the detainees, including many who were recently rounded up after decades in the US, must go to immigration court to try to remain in the US, not US District Court. But the American Civil Liberties Union said they might be deported before an immigration judge can consider their requests to stay.
Goldsmith heard arguments Wednesday. He said he needs more time to consider complex legal issues.
Potential physical harm “far outweighs any conceivable interest the government might have in the immediate enforcement of the removal orders before this court can clarify whether it has jurisdiction to grant relief to petitioners on the merits of their claims,” Goldsmith said.
Most of the 114 Iraqis are Chaldean Christians, but some are Shiite Muslims and converts to Christianity. They were arrested on or about June 11 and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said all have criminal convictions.
Iraq recently agreed to accept Iraqi nationals subject to removal from the US.
“The court took a life-saving action by blocking our clients from being immediately sent back to Iraq,” Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said in a release. “They should have a chance to show that their lives are in jeopardy if forced to return.”
Besides the 114 arrested in the Detroit area, 85 other Iraqi nationals were arrested elsewhere in the country, according to ICE. As of April 17, there were 1,444 Iraqi nationals with final orders of removal from the US Eight already have been returned to Iraq.
The detainees include Louis Akrawi, who served more than 20 years in Michigan prisons for second-degree murder. He was accused of arranging a shooting that killed an innocent bystander in 1993.
“He’s 69 years old, he has two artificial knees, and he needs surgery on both eyes. Sending him back to Iraq is unfair,” his son, Victor Akrawi, told The Detroit News.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Russian navy launched missile strikes on Daesh target in Syria — RIA

MOSCOW: Russian naval vessels launched missile strikes on Daesh targets in Syria’s Hama province...

Myanmar’s Muslims mark Ramadan out in the cold

YANGON: Huddled under umbrellas to escape a thundering monsoon downpour, dozens of Muslims stood in...

Russian navy launched missile strikes on Daesh target in Syria — RIA
Myanmar’s Muslims mark Ramadan out in the cold
Detroit judge halts deportation of Iraqi Christians
Trump’s bright idea: a solar wall at the US-Mexico border
In Brussels, weakened May to offer EU citizens rights
Trump publicly doubting that Russia meddled in election
Latest News
Qatar firms cancel expat leave, restrict travel after Arab rift
1 views
Russian navy launched missile strikes on Daesh target in Syria — RIA
120 views
Arab states send Qatar 13 demands to end crisis, official says
1203 views
Myanmar’s Muslims mark Ramadan out in the cold
361 views
EU sure about that hat, your majesty?
101 views
Saudi Supreme Court urges sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday
4147 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR