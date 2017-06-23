EU sure about that hat, your majesty?

  • Search form

Queen Elizabeth’s hat looked like the EU flag when she came to open Parliament in London Wednesday.
LONDON: Coincidence or a subliminal message? Britain’s Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media on Wednesday when she opened Parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union (EU) flag.
Delivering a formal speech in which Prime Minister Theresa May’s government laid out its strategy for exiting the EU, the monarch sported a blue chapeau decorated with an arc of blue flowers each with a bright yellow disc at its center.
It was all a bit Brussels and Strasbourg, where the EU flag — a blue ensign with a circle of yellow stars on it — holds pride of place.
“Queen delivers speech outlining Brexit plans wearing a hat that looks suspiciously like a EUROPEAN flag,” the right-wing, anti-EU Daily Mail newspaper tweeted.
Others on Twitter created composite pictures, with one half showing Elizabeth wearing the hat, the other showing the flag.
One Twitter user posted: “Nice to see queenie dressed as the EU flag.”
Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s lead negotiator on Brexit, tweeted: “Clearly the EU still inspires some in the UK #QueensSpeech.”
One user on Twitter argued: “All her clothes are carefully considered with optics and message in mind. Absolutely not coincidental.”
Some thought it might have been deliberate on the queen’s part.
As head of state, the British monarch refrains from taking public positions on political issues.
A headline published in British tabloid The Sun last year claiming that the “backed Brexit,” prompted official denials and a complaint to press regulators, which ruled that it was significantly misleading.
