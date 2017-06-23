Russian navy launched missile strikes on Daesh target in Syria — RIA

MOSCOW: Russian naval vessels launched missile strikes on Daesh targets in Syria’s Hama province, destroying command points and weapon and ammunition stores, RIA news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying on Friday.
