  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 35 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • New York mosque receives letter threatening a ‘massacre on a scale never seen’

World

New York mosque receives letter threatening a ‘massacre on a scale never seen’

Arab News |
An official at Masjid Manhattan Mosque told police the letter had been mailed from London. (Photo courtesy: Google Maps)

DUBAI: A mosque in New York received a letter threatening a massacre “on a scale never seen,” the New York Post reported Thursday.
An official at Masjid Manhattan Mosque told police the letter had been mailed from London and had been received on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the newspaper’s police source, the letter read: “We will be coming to your Mosque in August to carry out a massacre… It will be on a scale never seen.”
The threat is being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force.
Local elected officials released a joint statement Thursday, reading, “Threatening a massacre at a house of worship is fundamentally an attack on the values and core principles of our nation, our city, and our borough.”
“A political climate that fosters hatred and fear continues to have very real consequences in our neighborhoods,” state senator Daniel Squadron, congressman Jerrod Nadler, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou and councilwoman Margaret Chin said in the statement.

“We stand united with the Muslim community and all New Yorkers in denouncing this threat, and the hateful rhetoric that creates this climate.”
The news comes after a 47-year-old man drove a van into worshippers exiting London’s Finsbury Park Mosque this week, injuring 10 people.

Related Articles

DUBAI: A mosque in New York received a letter threatening a massacre “on a scale never seen,” the New York Post reported Thursday.
An official at Masjid Manhattan Mosque told police the letter had been mailed from London and had been received on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the newspaper’s police source, the letter read: “We will be coming to your Mosque in August to carry out a massacre… It will be on a scale never seen.”
The threat is being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force.
Local elected officials released a joint statement Thursday, reading, “Threatening a massacre at a house of worship is fundamentally an attack on the values and core principles of our nation, our city, and our borough.”
“A political climate that fosters hatred and fear continues to have very real consequences in our neighborhoods,” state senator Daniel Squadron, congressman Jerrod Nadler, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou and councilwoman Margaret Chin said in the statement.

“We stand united with the Muslim community and all New Yorkers in denouncing this threat, and the hateful rhetoric that creates this climate.”
The news comes after a 47-year-old man drove a van into worshippers exiting London’s Finsbury Park Mosque this week, injuring 10 people.

Tags: Islam Muslims New York US Manhattan

Comments

MORE FROM World

Israel paid compensation to families of 2010 flotilla raid victims: Turkey

ANKARA: Israel has paid total compensation of $20 million to the families of the victims of an...

Top terror financier believed killed in Marawi siege: Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: A Malaysian militant who helped lead and finance the siege of a southern...

Israel paid compensation to families of 2010 flotilla raid victims: Turkey
Top terror financier believed killed in Marawi siege: Philippines
France takes tough line on Calais migrants
Deadly London tower blaze began in Hotpoint fridge freezer: Police
Total solar eclipse casts spotlight on Oregon town
US accused of ‘smear campaign’ over Warmbier death
Latest News
Could Trump push a partial Mideast deal?
Germany warns Turkey against meddling in religious affairs
15 views
Iran nuclear chief urges West to save historic deal
3 views
Israel paid compensation to families of 2010 flotilla raid victims: Turkey
3 views
Top terror financier believed killed in Marawi siege: Philippines
8 views
France takes tough line on Calais migrants
11 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR