New York mosque receives letter threatening a ‘massacre on a scale never seen’

DUBAI: A mosque in New York received a letter threatening a massacre “on a scale never seen,” the New York Post reported Thursday.

An official at Masjid Manhattan Mosque told police the letter had been mailed from London and had been received on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the newspaper’s police source, the letter read: “We will be coming to your Mosque in August to carry out a massacre… It will be on a scale never seen.”

The threat is being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force.

Local elected officials released a joint statement Thursday, reading, “Threatening a massacre at a house of worship is fundamentally an attack on the values and core principles of our nation, our city, and our borough.”

“A political climate that fosters hatred and fear continues to have very real consequences in our neighborhoods,” state senator Daniel Squadron, congressman Jerrod Nadler, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou and councilwoman Margaret Chin said in the statement.

“We stand united with the Muslim community and all New Yorkers in denouncing this threat, and the hateful rhetoric that creates this climate.”

The news comes after a 47-year-old man drove a van into worshippers exiting London’s Finsbury Park Mosque this week, injuring 10 people.