Twitter, Sela Sport partner to stream 2017 Arab Championship matches

DUBAI: Twitter and Sela Sport announced Thursday that have partnered to live stream 2017 Arab Championship matches to a global audience.

The move marks the first live streaming deal for football between Twitter and a partner in the Middle East North Africa region.

Twitter is set to stream all matches in the tournament in their entirety and free of charge.

The matches will be streamed in Arabic and will include interviews with the players, behind-the-scenes coverage and analysis.

The matches will be available globally on @UAFAAC, AC.twitter.com and the Twitter application.

“Football fans, both globally and in the region, turn to Twitter not only to follow their favorite teams and players, but to discuss what’s happening in football in real time,” said Kinda Ibrahim, director of media partnerships, MENA at Twitter, according to a press release.

“This represents the first sports live stream on Twitter with a partner in the MENA region. Pairing Sela Sport’s live stream of the Arab Championship with the conversation on Twitter will create a unique experience for football fans around the world all on the same platform.”

The tournament will begin on July 21, 2017, with the final taking place on August 5, 2017.