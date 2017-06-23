London mosque driver charged with ‘terrorism-related murder’

LONDON: The British van driver who mowed down Muslim worshippers near a London mosque this week was charged Friday with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said.
Darren Osborne, 47, will appear before magistrates in central London later Friday in relation to the charges, the Crown Prosecution Service said, after one man died in the incident early Monday near Finsbury Park Mosque in north London.
