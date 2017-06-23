  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 39 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Oil creeps up from 10-month low, but down nearly 4% on week

Reuters |
OPEC-led efforts to reduce production and end the oil glut have been frustrated by soaring output from the US and OPEC members Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the cuts. (Reuters)
NEW YORK: Oil futures climbed almost 1 percent on Friday on lift from a falling dollar but remained down for a fifth week in a row and close to a 10-month low as production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have failed to substantially reduce a global crude glut.

Brent futures were up 40 cents, or 0.9 percent at $45.62 a barrel by 11:52 a.m. EDT, pushing the front-month out of technically oversold territory for the first time this week.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 37 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $43.11 per barrel.
Both Brent and US futures remained on track to decline for a fifth week in a row, which would be the longest slumps for front-month contracts since August 2015.
“Crude is getting a good pop off the fall in the dollar,” said Phil Davis, a managing partner at PSW Investments in Woodland Park, New Jersey.
The US dollar was down 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies, on track for its biggest daily percentage decline since early June after weaker-than-expected US economic data. This boosted greenback-denominated oil.
Still, oil prices remain down about 20 percent this year despite an effort led by OPEC to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).
That puts the market on course for its biggest first-half percentage fall since the late 1990s, when rising output and the Asian financial crisis led to sharp losses.
“We doubt that demand growth will accelerate sufficiently to break the current downward price momentum,” analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note on Friday, citing surprisingly weak recent economic data in the US, China and Asia.
OPEC-led efforts to reduce production and end the oil glut have been frustrated by soaring output from the US and OPEC members Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the cuts.
Thanks to shale drillers, US oil production has risen more than 10 percent in the past year to 9.35 million bpd.
“Rising US output continues to stress markets, with increasing evidence that improved efficiency and technology makes many of the shale plays profitable below $40 a barrel,” analysts at Cenkos Securities wrote.
NEW YORK: Oil futures climbed almost 1 percent on Friday on lift from a falling dollar but remained down for a fifth week in a row and close to a 10-month low as production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have failed to substantially reduce a global crude glut.

Brent futures were up 40 cents, or 0.9 percent at $45.62 a barrel by 11:52 a.m. EDT, pushing the front-month out of technically oversold territory for the first time this week.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 37 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $43.11 per barrel.
Both Brent and US futures remained on track to decline for a fifth week in a row, which would be the longest slumps for front-month contracts since August 2015.
“Crude is getting a good pop off the fall in the dollar,” said Phil Davis, a managing partner at PSW Investments in Woodland Park, New Jersey.
The US dollar was down 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies, on track for its biggest daily percentage decline since early June after weaker-than-expected US economic data. This boosted greenback-denominated oil.
Still, oil prices remain down about 20 percent this year despite an effort led by OPEC to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).
That puts the market on course for its biggest first-half percentage fall since the late 1990s, when rising output and the Asian financial crisis led to sharp losses.
“We doubt that demand growth will accelerate sufficiently to break the current downward price momentum,” analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note on Friday, citing surprisingly weak recent economic data in the US, China and Asia.
OPEC-led efforts to reduce production and end the oil glut have been frustrated by soaring output from the US and OPEC members Libya and Nigeria, which are exempt from the cuts.
Thanks to shale drillers, US oil production has risen more than 10 percent in the past year to 9.35 million bpd.
“Rising US output continues to stress markets, with increasing evidence that improved efficiency and technology makes many of the shale plays profitable below $40 a barrel,” analysts at Cenkos Securities wrote.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Euro zone stays on growth road, hitting occasional bump

LONDON: Evidence built on Friday that the sturdy improvement in euro zone economic growth touted by...

Oil creeps up from 10-month low, but down nearly 4% on week

NEW YORK: Oil futures climbed almost 1 percent on Friday on lift from a falling dollar but remained...

Euro zone stays on growth road, hitting occasional bump
Britain’s finance industry warns of threat from Brexit law changes
With ‘Eurovision’ vote, EU agencies to leave London
US imposes ban on fresh Brazil beef imports
Oil creeps up from 10-month low, but down nearly 4% on week
Gold hits 1-week high on dollar, political uncertainty
Latest News
Euro zone stays on growth road, hitting occasional bump
Britain’s finance industry warns of threat from Brexit law changes
With ‘Eurovision’ vote, EU agencies to leave London
US imposes ban on fresh Brazil beef imports
Oil creeps up from 10-month low, but down nearly 4% on week
Gold hits 1-week high on dollar, political uncertainty
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR