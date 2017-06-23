  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 11 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Mexico raises interest rate to new high

AFP |
MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to a new eight-year high on Thursday, seeking to rein in inflation.
It raised the key rate for Latin America’s second-largest economy a quarter-point, to 7 percent — the highest level since February 2009, when the international financial crisis was at its height.
Mexico’s inflation rate is also at an eight-year high — 6.16 percent. The central bank is keen to bring it back below the target ceiling of 4 percent.
The bank also faces pressure to keep pace with rate rises in the US, where the Federal Reserve raised its key rate last week by a quarter-point, to 1-1.25 percent.
The fear is that foreign capital will flood out of Mexico and into the US if interest rates are more attractive in the giant northern neighbor.
The central bank has now raised interest rates six times since Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November, plunging the Mexican economy into uncertainty because of his vows to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
For Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the US, the deal is a cornerstone of its economy, and the peso plunged to an all-time low after Trump took office.
The central bank said it was optimistic that the economy was now stabilizing, however.
“The monetary policy that the Bank of Mexico has implemented has contributed to keeping medium- and long-term inflation forecasts stable,” it said.
It predicted inflation would peak “in the coming months” and then gradually return to target.
MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to a new eight-year high on Thursday, seeking to rein in inflation.
It raised the key rate for Latin America’s second-largest economy a quarter-point, to 7 percent — the highest level since February 2009, when the international financial crisis was at its height.
Mexico’s inflation rate is also at an eight-year high — 6.16 percent. The central bank is keen to bring it back below the target ceiling of 4 percent.
The bank also faces pressure to keep pace with rate rises in the US, where the Federal Reserve raised its key rate last week by a quarter-point, to 1-1.25 percent.
The fear is that foreign capital will flood out of Mexico and into the US if interest rates are more attractive in the giant northern neighbor.
The central bank has now raised interest rates six times since Donald Trump won the US presidential election in November, plunging the Mexican economy into uncertainty because of his vows to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
For Mexico, which sends 80 percent of its exports to the US, the deal is a cornerstone of its economy, and the peso plunged to an all-time low after Trump took office.
The central bank said it was optimistic that the economy was now stabilizing, however.
“The monetary policy that the Bank of Mexico has implemented has contributed to keeping medium- and long-term inflation forecasts stable,” it said.
It predicted inflation would peak “in the coming months” and then gradually return to target.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Major US banks would withstand recession: Fed

WASHINGTON: The largest US banks would withstand a severe recession and still be able to lend to...

Big Oil turns to big data to save money on drilling

WASHINGTON: In today’s US shale fields, tiny sensors attached to production gear harvest data on...

Major US banks would withstand recession: Fed
Big Oil turns to big data to save money on drilling
China takes first delivery of US beef in 14 years
Mexico raises interest rate to new high
Euro zone stays on growth road, hitting occasional bump
Britain’s finance industry warns of threat from Brexit law changes
Latest News
Major US banks would withstand recession: Fed
Big Oil turns to big data to save money on drilling
China takes first delivery of US beef in 14 years
Mexico raises interest rate to new high
Euro zone stays on growth road, hitting occasional bump
Britain’s finance industry warns of threat from Brexit law changes
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR