Saudi Arabia

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations slated for Madinah

YUSUF MOHAMMED |
Madinah is set for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations with different cultural, entertainment and sports activities at 11 locations.

MADINAH: Under the directives of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, government agencies are preparing a number of celebratory programs on the occasion of this year’s Eid Al-Fitr.
Different cultural, entertainment and sports activities will be offered, catering to all members and age groups of society in Madinah and surrounding provinces.
Madinah municipality has increased its activities and programs, including more than 85 activities in 11 locations.
The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) Madinah Director Gen. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Shahrani said participating bodies sought to develop programs and activities in line with the selection of Madinah as the Islamic tourism capital.
“A number of new sites were prepared to organize such activities including the Hejaz Railway Museum; the King Fahd Central Park; a number of commercial markets, galleries and halls managed by the Madinah Department of Education; the Yanbu Historic District; King Abdul Aziz Park in Badr; the Northern Corniche in Al-Rais; and heritage areas in the province of Al-Ola,” Al-Shahrani said.

