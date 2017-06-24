Tons of unhygienic foods seized during Ramadan

RIYADH: Tons of foodstuffs produced from unauthorized factories were confiscated during the first three weeks of Ramadan, with the owners booked for producing unhygienic foods that could damage human health.

Following a tip-off given by a member of the public, the Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI) in coordination with the Civil Defense in Jeddah raided an unlicensed factory that was producing food on a large scale to cater to consumers during the holy month.

Inspectors seized more than 2.7 tons of kunafa ready for sale, 225 assorted sweet dishes, and at least 66,000 sambousa, according to an MCI official.

“All the damaged food items that were not fit for human consumption were confiscated and destroyed in accordance with the applied regulations and the owner of the site has been summoned by the MCI to initiate the necessary legal procedures,” the official said, adding that the ministry wants to ensure only safe goods are available in the market.

“The inspection yielded good results with seizure and confiscation of large quantities of spoilt food and consumer items, which are re-stored and distributed in the markets to deceive the consumers.”

The official said the MCI has been conducting many inspection tours in different parts of the Kingdom to check the quality of the foodstuffs available in retail outlets during Ramadan.

The MCI confirmed the continuation of its inspection rounds — which cover warehouses and all commercial institutions — to help eradicate the supply of counterfeit and substandard products in the market.

The ministry has called on all consumers to cooperate and to lodge their complaints and observations to the MCI Consumer Call Center (1900), or by submitting a report via their smart phones.

RIYADH: Tons of foodstuffs produced from unauthorized factories were confiscated during the first three weeks of Ramadan, with the owners booked for producing unhygienic foods that could damage human health.

Following a tip-off given by a member of the public, the Ministry of Commerce and Investment (MCI) in coordination with the Civil Defense in Jeddah raided an unlicensed factory that was producing food on a large scale to cater to consumers during the holy month.

Inspectors seized more than 2.7 tons of kunafa ready for sale, 225 assorted sweet dishes, and at least 66,000 sambousa, according to an MCI official.

“All the damaged food items that were not fit for human consumption were confiscated and destroyed in accordance with the applied regulations and the owner of the site has been summoned by the MCI to initiate the necessary legal procedures,” the official said, adding that the ministry wants to ensure only safe goods are available in the market.

“The inspection yielded good results with seizure and confiscation of large quantities of spoilt food and consumer items, which are re-stored and distributed in the markets to deceive the consumers.”

The official said the MCI has been conducting many inspection tours in different parts of the Kingdom to check the quality of the foodstuffs available in retail outlets during Ramadan.

The MCI confirmed the continuation of its inspection rounds — which cover warehouses and all commercial institutions — to help eradicate the supply of counterfeit and substandard products in the market.

The ministry has called on all consumers to cooperate and to lodge their complaints and observations to the MCI Consumer Call Center (1900), or by submitting a report via their smart phones.