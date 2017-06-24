Friday sermon: Imams of the Two Holy Mosques remind Muslims of Zakat Al-Fitr

RIYADH: Worshippers at Friday prayers bid farewell to Ramadan, while imams throughout the Kingdom urged congregations to give Zakat Al-Fitr before the day of Eid.

In his sermon on Friday, the imam at the Makkah Grand Mosque, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al-Taleb, stressed that it is obligatory for all Muslims who fast during Ramadan to give Zakat Al-Fitr.

Besides giving Zakat Al-Fitr, the imam said, Muslims also should ensure that they perform their Eid prayers with their families to thank Allah for the blessings He has bestowed upon them.

In Madinah, the imam at the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Abdul-Bari bin Awwad Al-Thubaiti, said this is a month in which the Almighty offers His rich rewards to those who do good deeds. He also pointed out that Allah will be more compassionate and merciful to all those who fast during the first six days of Shawwal, the month following Ramadan. He said giving charity to deserving people is one of the deeds most cherished by Him.

Counters have been set up to enable Muslims to give their charity during the last day of Ramadan. These areas are found throughout the Kingdom in all major malls, public markets and areas frequented by the public.

Before the Eid prayer, after the fast of Ramadan, every adult Muslim who possesses food in excess of his needs and those of his family must pay Zakat Al-Fitr. If the person is a breadwinner, he should also pay Zakat Al-Fitr for his dependents, such as his wife, children, relatives or servants.

Zakat Al-Fitr can be paid a few days before the end of Ramadan. It is preferable to pay it just before Eid prayer (first thing in the morning) so that the poor can enjoy the holiday.



500,000 pray at Prophet’s Mosque

Over 500,000 people performed the last Friday prayer of Ramadan at the Prophet’s Mosque.

All yards were full of worshippers who came early to obtain a spot close to the graves of the prophet and his two companions.

Worshippers did not feel the scorching effects of the sun as the mosque’s central air conditioning in the yards and at the main gates, and mist sprinklers erected under sunshades, alleviated some of the heat.

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman ordered the launch of a shuttle bus service to ease traffic congestion in the city as hundreds of thousands arrive from all over the country and abroad.

The police and traffic departments, Civil Defense, road patrols, the municipality, health affairs department, as well as branches of the ministries of Islamic affairs, Haj, and commerce and investment are involved in executing plans drawn up for the last days of Ramadan.

The Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has appointed more staff for field tasks including opening passages blocked by worshippers, monitoring gates, and carpeting all areas of the mosque.

