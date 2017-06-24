  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • May’s Brexit rights offer disappoints EU leaders

World

May’s Brexit rights offer disappoints EU leaders

BEN FLANAGAN |
British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a press conference at the end of a European Council meeting, on the second day of a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, on June 23, 2017. / AFP / EMMANUEL DUNAND
LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday met a cool response from European leaders, who were underwhelmed by her offer to let millions of EU citizens stay in the UK after the “Brexit” withdrawal is complete.
Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of Britons voting to leave the EU, with political leaders scrambling to agree on divorce terms before the deadline of midnight on March 29, 2019.
Things have had a shaky start, however, with leaders at an EU summit in Brussels saying that May’s opening move in negotiations has fallen short.
“I want to reassure all those EU citizens who are in the UK, who have made their lives and homes in the UK, that no one will have to leave. We won’t be seeing families split apart,” May said of the deal focused on the estimated 3 million EU expatriates in Britain.
The British leader said she was making expats a “very serious” offer, but summit chair Donald Tusk, a former Polish premier, said it may leave people worse off.
“My first impression is that the UK offer is below our expectations,” Tusk said. “It’s obvious that this is about reducing the citizens’ rights… Our role in negotiations is to reduce this risk.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the deal marked a “good start” but was “not a breakthrough, to say the least.”
Under the terms of May’s proposal, no EU citizen resident in Britain at a cut-off date would be deported, and those who had lived in Britain for five years could stay for life. Those more recently arrived would be allowed to stay until they reach the five-year threshold for “settled status.”
But the EU countries want their citizens to be able to enforce their rights in Britain through the European Court of Justice, something May has flatly ruled out.
— With Reuters
LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday met a cool response from European leaders, who were underwhelmed by her offer to let millions of EU citizens stay in the UK after the “Brexit” withdrawal is complete.
Yesterday marked the one-year anniversary of Britons voting to leave the EU, with political leaders scrambling to agree on divorce terms before the deadline of midnight on March 29, 2019.
Things have had a shaky start, however, with leaders at an EU summit in Brussels saying that May’s opening move in negotiations has fallen short.
“I want to reassure all those EU citizens who are in the UK, who have made their lives and homes in the UK, that no one will have to leave. We won’t be seeing families split apart,” May said of the deal focused on the estimated 3 million EU expatriates in Britain.
The British leader said she was making expats a “very serious” offer, but summit chair Donald Tusk, a former Polish premier, said it may leave people worse off.
“My first impression is that the UK offer is below our expectations,” Tusk said. “It’s obvious that this is about reducing the citizens’ rights… Our role in negotiations is to reduce this risk.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the deal marked a “good start” but was “not a breakthrough, to say the least.”
Under the terms of May’s proposal, no EU citizen resident in Britain at a cut-off date would be deported, and those who had lived in Britain for five years could stay for life. Those more recently arrived would be allowed to stay until they reach the five-year threshold for “settled status.”
But the EU countries want their citizens to be able to enforce their rights in Britain through the European Court of Justice, something May has flatly ruled out.
— With Reuters

Comments

MORE FROM World

CIA knew in August that Putin sought to boost Trump: report

WASHINGTON: The CIA had top-level intelligence last August that Russian President Vladimir Putin...

May’s Brexit rights offer disappoints EU leaders

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday met a cool response from European leaders, who...

CIA knew in August that Putin sought to boost Trump: report
May’s Brexit rights offer disappoints EU leaders
London council evacuates residents amid fire safety concerns
France’s Macron, eastern Europeans try to mend ties after disagreements
After May Brexit opening, EU leaders ask: Where’s the beef?
Top terror financier believed killed in Marawi siege: Philippines
Latest News
CIA knew in August that Putin sought to boost Trump: report
130 views
Eid Al-Fitr celebrations slated for Madinah
1381 views
Noose tightens: Russia fires missiles at Daesh from Mediterranean
405 views
Turkey welcomes US weapons pledge
292 views
El-Sisi pardons 502 prisoners including well-known tycoon
498 views
May’s Brexit rights offer disappoints EU leaders
150 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR